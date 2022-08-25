NewsLifestylePeople
RAJU SRIVASTAVA

Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after 15 days of hospitalisation in AIIMS, informs comedian Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava health news: The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:11 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after 15 days of hospitalisation in AIIMS, informs comedian Sunil Pal

New Delhi: Comedian Sunil Pal has come out with good news for Raju Srivastava`s fans and he informs that the ace comedian has regained consciousness. Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out in a gym.

Sunil informs IANS: "Friends, there is good news for all of you that Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness. I always said there will be a miracle." "It happened and thanks to God and everyone who prayed for his good health. I just wish Raju Bhai you live a thousand years."

The 58-year-old actor was working out in a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and was rushed to the hospital. After that he has been undergoing treatment and there were several rumours about his death but they all proved to be wrong.

Raju got his major break with the show `The Great Indian Laughter Challenge`. He later appeared in shows such as `The Kapil Sharma Show`, `Bigg Boss 3` and many more.

 

Live Tv

Raju Srivastavaraju srivastava health updateRaju Srivastava newsRaju Srivastava health newsAIIMSSunil Pal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?