Rakesh Roshan Celebrates Birthday With Jeetendra, Prem Chopra And Other Pals - Watch

New Delhi: Actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his birthday today. The veteran actor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen celebrating the special day with his friends, including ace actor Jeetendra.

Roshan wrote in the caption, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude”

Tusshar Kapoor also wished him on his birthday, saying, “Belated happy birthday guddu uncle” Rohit Bose Roy mentioned, “How sweet is this.. happy birthday Guddu ji”

After his post, other fans also wished him on his special day. One of them wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday to you sir” Another wrote, “Let me tell you one thing.. You are the Bestesssttt inspiration, idol in thissss world, that's why I love you!”

Rakesh has acted in films like ‘Khubsoorat’ (1980) with Rekha and ‘Kaamchor’ (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with ‘Khudgarz’ (1987). He went to direct movies such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ (1988), ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.