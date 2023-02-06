Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation From Husband Adil Khan, Accuses Him of Taking Away her Rs 1.5 Crore

NEW DELHI: After days of levelling allegations of cheating and mistreatment in her marriage, Rakhi Sawant has announced that she and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have parted their ways. Rakhi, who was in a broken state, exposed Adil's alleged girlfriend - Tanu and said that her husband has finally left her to be with the other woman.



"The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return," Rakhi told paps. "He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with the media," the actress added.

The 44-year-old also accused Adil of using her mentally, physically and emotionally. She also claimed Adil of using all her money and said that he has numerous cases filed against him in Mysore. "Adil ne finally decision le liya ki woh Tanu ke saath rehenge. Kal unhone bol diya mujhe, ki mai jaa raha hoon tumhe chod ke, mai Tanu ke saath rahunga. Mera Istemaal kiya Bollywood mai ane ke liye. Mai court jaungi. Mere saare paise unhone le liye. Mere pass saare proof hai," she said.

Rakhi also accused Adil of her mother Jaya Bheda's death and said she would have been alive today had she been given medical treatment on time.



Amidst the serious allegations levelled by Rakhi, Adil shared two cryptic notes on social media:



Yesterday, Adil shared a note on social media and accused Rakhi of mistreating him. "Doesn’t mean if I don’t talk about a woman back I am wrong. It’s only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can’t even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad," a part of his statement read.



Rakhi Sawant left everyone surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding to Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

