Rakhi Sawant Asks 'Kaun Hai Ye KL Rahul,' Paps Remind Her 'Suniel Shetty Ke Damaad' - Watch

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial celebrities in the industry. She often makes headlines for her bold appearances and statements. Recently, she failed to recognise cricketer KL Rahul and paps reminded her of him being actor Suniel Shetty's son-in-law.

Rakhi recently returned from London after a much-needed vacation. She was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport and in the car next to her's was cricketer KL Rahul. As the paps told her so, she asked them, 'Kaun hai ye KL Rahul?'

Later, she remembered that he is one of our top cricketers. Paps even reminded her that he is 'Suniel Shetty ke damaad (Suniel Shetty's son-in-law).' Eventually, Rakhi remembered and congratulated him on his marriage to Athiya Shetty.

She even mentioned that she would have conveyed her congratulations in person if he had rolled down the car’s window.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is presently involved in a legal dispute with her husband Adil Khan Durrani and has made multiple accusations against him. Adil Khan is currently being held in police custody.