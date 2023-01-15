Rakhi Sawant breaks down as Adil Durrani refuses to accept her as wife, netizens react

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's controversial celebrity and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines for her wedding with her long-time beau Adil Durrani Khan. Her wedding confrontation with beau Adil Khan has once again been made to the tabloids and entertainment portals. Adil, who had earlier denied the wedding with Rakhi and called it 'fake', later accepted that the two have been married and have been living together. A few days ago Adil's photos with Rakhi had gone viral. In one of the pictures, their marriage certificate mentioned that they got hitched in 2022.

On Saturday, Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and appeared devastated as she spoke about her wedding with Adil. Stating that her mother is in the hospital, the actress added that she couldn't imagine what would happen to her mom if she found out about her marital issues. Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably as she talked about the problems in her life. She also stated that she had a chat with Adil's family and revealed that they were very helpful.

In yet another video, Rakhi Sawant was seen making a distress call to someone, in front of the camerapersons, and was seen asking 'why has Adil not been accepting their marriage'. On the call, Rakhi states that since the court has confirmed her marriage with Adil, the latter can’t deny accepting her as his wife.

The actress, who has always been vocal about her personal or professional life, had apparently hinted that her husband allegedly cheated on her while she was away for 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. She was quoted saying, "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai. I don't know why he's hiding our marriage. I told him this morning that this is further and not far; it's time I declare our marriage. Is he scared of his parents? Or is he doing this because he has married a Hindu girl?"

Recently, Rakhi's lawyer also broke her silence on the controversy and accused her husband Adil of cheating on the actress. While speaking to Telly Masala, Rakhi's lawyer mentioned that she and Adil are legally married and that Adil cheated on her when she was inside the 'Bigg Boss' Marathi house. She told Telly Masala, "Jitna mujhe Rakhi se pata hai ki Rakhi jab Bigg Boss me thi tab Adil ne unke peeche se kuch aisi harkate ki, cheating ki, aur kuch unke conversation hui jiski vajay se Rakhi ko laga ki y sahi time hai ki mai reveal karu (As fas as I know, Adil cheated on Rakhi when she was inside Bigg Boss house. After which they had a conversation as Rakhi felt this is the right time to reveal that they are married)."