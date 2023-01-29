Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down In Tears at her Mother's Funeral, Adil Khan, Rashami Desai, Farah Khan Console her

NEW DELHI: Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda, who had been battling cancer and brain tumour and was undegoing medical treatment at a Mumbai hospital, died on Saturday. Jaya, aged 73, passed away at around 9 pm on Saturday, according to Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu. Her funeral was held on Sunday at Municipal Christian Cemetery in Mumbai. Rakhi and her brother Rakesh Sawant brought the mortal remain of their mother to the cemetry hall and peformed the last rites.

Several noted personalities from the industry including actor Rashami Desai, choreographer Farah Khan, actor Sangeeta Kapure, and comedian-actor Ehsaan Qureshi were seen at the cemetery to attend the funeral. Rashami and Farah were seen consoling a heartbroken Rakhi at her difficult time.

Photos and videos of the actress performing her mother's last rites have surfaced on the Internet.

Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. Sawant also shared a post on Instagram informing her fans and followers about her mother's death.

Rakhi was often seen informing mediapersons about her mothers health. The actress, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi version, had told paps that she was shocked to learn about her mother's health and hospitalisation after she came out of the show.