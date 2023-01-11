Rakhi Sawant breaks down inconsolably after her mother diagnosed with brain tumour and cancer, gets secretly married to boyfriend Adil Durrani - Viral pics

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant was recently seen at her top game in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. However, after bagging the slot in the top 5 finalists, Rakhi opted to take the Rs 9 lakh amount and leave the show. Once out, she got the unfortunate news of her mother Jaya Bheda's critical illness. Rakhi's mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer.

Rakhi shared a video on Instagram, showing a glimpse of her ailing mother in the hospital. The Bigg Boss star was inconsolable as she urged fans to pray for her mother's recovery. Sharing the post, Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her." Rakhi said, "Hi everyone, I came out from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 last night. My mom is not well, she is in hospital. Please pray for her, she is not feeling her best."

Her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and her brother Rakesh are also seen with her in the video shared online. "She is fighting a battle with cancer. We just came to know that she has brain tumour with cancer," said Rakhi.

Her mother is admitted at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai. In 2021, during her Bigg Boss 15 stint Rakhi Sawant had revealed on the show that her mother Jaya Bheda is battling cancer and needs to be operated soon. After the reality show got over, Rakhi's first post on social media was her ailing mother's heart-breaking pictures as she had shaved off her head.

Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous.

Meanwhile, viral photos of Rakhi Sawants secretly getting married to boyfriend Adil Durrani have surfaced online. In the photos, their registered marriage document can be seen with the couple posing for cams.

Rakhi or Adil have not yet offically shared the wedding update as of now.