RAKHI SAWANT

Rakhi Sawant Claims Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Girlfriend Pregnant with his Child Amid Rape Accusation by Iranian Student

Rakhi Sawant Divorce News Update: Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant's personal life has been in turmoil lately with her mother's death followed by a broken marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani. As per latest reports, Adil has been accused of rape, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing an Iranian student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study as per ANI. 

A case has been registered at the VV Puram police station of Mysuru, the police said. Adil Durrani was acquainted with a student from Iran who had come to Mysuru to study Doctor of Pharmacy for the past 5 years.

According to police, Adil Durrani allegedly raped her after promising to marry her. Believing that they would get married, the Iranian student developed physical contact with him in one of the apartments in VV Puram, the FIR said. But Adil Durrani refused to marry the student for the last 5 months and that's when the student decided to take the legal route.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant in her new video shared on Instagram alleged that Adil's rumoured girlfriend Tanu Chandel is pregnant with his child. The celeb can be seen cursing the man for ruining her life and makes shocking allegations of cheating. 

After Rakhi Sawant, this is the second case that Adil Durrani would have to face. He was arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

(With ANI inputs)

