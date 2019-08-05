close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI after honeymoon pictures go viral, reveals husband's name

Rakhi has confirmed tying the knot with a UK-based businessman.

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI after honeymoon pictures go viral, reveals husband&#039;s name
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Reality show star Rakhi Sawant, who teased people for days with pictures of her bridal bangles and vermillion on her forehead, saying they were from her bridal shoot, has finally confirmed that she got married in a private ceremony and that her husband is an NRI. 

Speaking to Spotboye, Rakhi said that she didn't confirm her wedding initially as she had got scared. "I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you," she told the website. 

Talking about her husband, she said, "His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband."

"He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He WhatsApped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back," she added. She went on to say, "After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (That dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far."

In her honeymoon pictures, Rakhi is seen in a red robe with vermillion and Mehendi, symbols of a married woman according to Hindu traditions. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing next to a dinner table in what looks like a restaurant. In another, she is seen inside a hotel room holding a wine glass.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning sweetheart fans

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trust me im happy and having fun thanks to God and my janta fans ________ im in love _

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning sweetheart fans morning

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

In 2009, Rakhi got previously engaged to Toronto-based businessman Elesh Parujanwala. However, she called off the engagement after a few months, admitting that she got engaged to him for money. 
 

 

Tags:
rakhi sawantBollywoodRakhi Sawant marriedRakhi Sawant Ritesh
Next
Story

Jed Wyatt calls out Nick Viall, says 'he thrives off drama to stay relevant'

Must Watch

PT3M10S

40 CRPF companies deployed in Jammu region