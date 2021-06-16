हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for COVID vaccine

Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab.

"Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki (done with my first dose! Now wait for my new video): #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial," Rakhi wrote as caption.

 

Rakhi was heard singing the number "Dream mein entry", a music video she will soon be seen featuring in.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.
 

 

