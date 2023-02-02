topStoriesenglish2568879
RAKHI SAWANT

Rakhi Sawant Makes Explosive Allegations Against Adil Durrani, Says, ‘You Kept Our Marriage in Secret for Doing Affairs’- Watch

Rakhi Sawant made explosive allegations against her husband Adil Durrani and said that he kept their marriage in secret for the sake of his affairs.

Feb 02, 2023

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is back in the limelight for her marriage with Adil Durrani. Recently, she had said to the media that her marriage is in danger and will disclose the details soon. Now, in the latest video, she said, “I am in depression, my mother is no more. When I was in Bigg Boss Marathi, he used me. He kept our marriage in secret for 8 months for doing affairs. I am made of soil; I want to be a mother and bear children.” 

However, fans did not take her seriously and started making fun of her situation. “Next week she is married again,” a user commented. “Arrey yahan bhi chhayi hui h Rakhi,” another user wrote. 

Earlier, also she had said that her marriage is in danger and she wants to save it. "My marriage is in danger, there is a lot of disturbance in my life, my marriage is in danger. I don’t understand anything and therefore I cannot tell you in detail about it but everything will be disclosed soon. Even my mother died. Why don’t you kill me, god?" the actress had said. Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda passed away on January 28 this year after a long battle with cancer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rakhi had announced her marriage on Instagram revealing that she got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year. "Finally, I`m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," the 44-year-old captioned the post.   

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan`s reality show Big Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.   

