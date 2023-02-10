Rakhi Sawant Makes Shocking Allegations, Accuses Husband Adil Khan of Recording And Selling Her Nude Videos

NEW DELHI: Rakhi Sawant, who has been in the spotlight lately after she filed a complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating and domestic violence, made another shocking allegations. The Bigg Boss star claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them.

"Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi said while speaking to ETimes.

The actress, who was papped on Thursday while she was visiting the court, sai, "I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn't get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don't want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust."

Rakhi also divulged that the matter has been postponed to Monday. "The accused's lawyer wasn't present in front of the court with the bail application so now the matter has been postponed to Monday. We are in support of Police custody and we will appeal for the same," the lawyer said.

Rakhi Sawant, who announced her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani in January this year, said that they hid their wedding from public on his request. However, actor suffered a major setback with her mother Jaya Bheda's demise due to cancer.

Soon after her mother's death, Rakhi made a shocking confession to her fans and said that her marriage is in trouble. She also accused Adil of cheating on her with another woman and claimed that he has left her to be with another girl - Tanu Chandel. Rakhi filed a complaint in police station and accused Adil of cheating and domestic violence. She also alleged that Adil took away her Rs 1.5 crore hard earned money.

She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying 'truck se kuchalwa dunga', if she ever goes against him him. Rakhi even blamed Adil for her mother's death as she accused him of not taking care of her (Jaya Bheda) while she was away in Bigg Boss Marathi house.