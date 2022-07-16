New Delhi: Expect Rakhi Sawant to have a bizarre reaction to any development around the world and how can we miss her priceless statements when the buzz is all about desi celebs. Well, motor mouth Rakhi was recently quizzed over former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announcing his love for Sushmita Sen.

And any guesses what Rakhi Sawant said? She did react and that too in her staple Rakhi style. Paps spotted the ex Bigg Boss contestant and asked her to comment on the current hot topic. While talking with the photographers, she said, "Waah Lalit ji kya Haanth maara hua hai, direct Sushmita Sen. Actually, Lalit ji aur Sushmita ko maine dekha toh mujhe baap beti lage. She's a former Miss Universe but who's he?"

Some paps on duty told her that Modi is former IPL Chairman, to which she quipped, "Ab bhaiya paise leke bhagenge toh badi badi heroine toh milegi na bhai. Aaj kal paisa nahi hai toh kaun poochta hai. Aaj kal shakal akal kaun dekhta hai. Rakhi Sawant aisi nahi hai Rakhi Sawant only goes behind love and truth and not money."

There are multiple videos of Rakhi giving separate reactions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is currently dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani, with whom she has been often spotted.

For the unversed, on Thursday night, Lalit Modi broke the internet after he declared his love for Sushmita Sen on social media. A day back, putting all the speculation to rest, the former Miss Universe also reacted and confirmed that they are in a relationship without naming anybody.