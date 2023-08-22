trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652075
Rakhi Sawant Rubbishes Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani's 'Uterus Removed' Allegations, Says 'I Can Be A Mom'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines as her ex-husband has made some shocking statements against her. Rubbishing his allegations that she cannot conceive a child and has her uterus removed, Rakhi released a new video and said it out loud that 'I can be a mom.'

In the video, she can be seen, "Today I am with my mother, doctor. It is said that god cannot reach everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After marriage with Adil, I wanted to have a kid." Her doctor then came on record and shared that the actress can give birth to a child. The doctor mentioned that Rakhi froze her eggs in the past and further clarified that not her uterus but her fibroids were removed. 

"Rakhi can become a mother. Her uterus is fine," said the doctor. Later, the actress added, 'Adil kehta hai mera uterus aapne nikal diya,' her doctor clarified 'nahi nahi.' 

For the unversed, Adil organised a press conference yesterday and unveiled the hidden truths and controversies of his marriage and divorce with Rakhi Sawant. 

A few months ago, Rakhi had alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. A part of her statement to the media said, 'Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke na mujhe fridge me nahi jana hai.' She later accused him of assault, stealing money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges. 

Adil was then brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year. 

