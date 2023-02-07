Rakhi Sawant Shares Pics of Bruises, Accuses Husband Adil Khan Durrani of Domestic Violence

NEW DELHI: Rakhi Sawant has lately been hogging all the attention and not for good reasons. The popular actor-dancer and Bigg Boss star surprised her fans when she announced her marriage to boyfriend and businessman Adil Khan Durrani last month. However, soon after, she levelled some serious allegations against him and accused him of cheating on her with other women. On Tuesday (Feb 7), Rakhi hit the headlines once again after she filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Adil.

During a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant and her brother, Rakesh Sawant opened up about the domestic violence that Adil Durrani did to her. Rakhi also showed bruises on her neck, cheeks and other body parts. Her brother Rakesh also backed Rakhi's claims and said Adil physically and verbally abused the actor. Rakesh further revealed how Rakhi could have shared about this earlier since she was terrified due to her mother Jaya Bheda's sudden demise. Check out:

On Tuesday (Feb 7), Adil was taken into custody by the Oshiwara police in Mumbai. It was after Rakhi filed a case against him after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

Rakhi Sawant Accuses Adil Khan For Her Mother's Death:

Rakhi also blamed Adil for her mother Jaya Bheda's death. For the unversed, late Jaya was fighting cancer until she breathed her last on January 28, 2023. During a media interaction, Rakhi mentioned that before leaving for Bigg Boss Marathi, she had handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Adil for her mother's treatment. However, she was surprised to know that Adil did not take care of her mother and it was due to his negligence that her mother's treatment could not take place on time.

Rakhi Sawant had tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani in June 2022, but the duo kept it a secret for a longer period of time. The actor, who had embraced Christianity almost a decade ago, converted herself to Islam to marry the businessman and changed her name to Fatima. After soon after she shared photos and videos of her nikaah, Rakhi accused Adil of having extra-marital affairs with several women and cheating on her.