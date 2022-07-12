Rakhi Sawant spotted in Mumbai with baby bump? Says,

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining artists in the industry. Whenever paps spot her, she brings a smile to everyone's face with her humour. But, this time, she shocked everyone with her statement!

On Tuesday, Rakhi walked out of her gym with a baby bump and told the paps that she is pregnant, later she revealed that it was a prank and she was just messing around with them. The video of this crazy incident is going viral all over social media.

Actually, Rakhi has put two balloons in her stomach making it into a baby bump. Rakhi flaunts these balloons, saying that she has become 'pregnant' and that she will soon give birth to a 'Baahubali.' Seeing Rakhi in this prop, the public and the paparazzi present there started laughing. Later she and her friend, 'Lock Upp' contestant Shivam Sharma, take out the balloons and burst them.

Rakhi is making many headlines nowadays as she is dating Adil Durrani and is often seen with him on lunch, dinner dates. Rakhi is very popular on social media and she has around 9 million followers and the number is increasing every day.

