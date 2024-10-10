Rakhi Sawant Turns Mentor, Coaches Tribe Content Creators On Dominating Reality Entertainment

New Delhi: The Tribe is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In a hilarious video dropped by Prime Video, Rakhi Sawant, the reigning queen of reality TV, took The Tribe’s five content creators—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry—under her wings and gave them a masterclass on how to dominate the reality genre.

Rakhi Sawant is Known for her unapologetic flair and larger-than-life persona, She schooled these rising stars on the art of creating headlines, all while revealing her three golden rules for their unscripted Original series, The Tribe.

Here are her three golden rules to dominate reality Entertainment:

1. DRAMA

Rakhi made it clear that playing it safe isn’t an option. She taught them that there is more they can do than just kalesh, teaching them how to crank up the chaos to turn every situation into a dramatic moment that grabs attention.

2. THE ART OF CRYING

But here’s the catch—no real tears needed! She showed the girls how to deliver emotional, over-the-top performances that keep viewers hooked without shedding a single tear, proving that in the world of reality entertainment, it’s all about theatrics.

3. FIGHT

She schooled them on how to seize the perfect moment to spark a confrontation—no real reason required. After all, in Rakhi’s world, a well-timed showdown is pure gold for grabbing the spotlight.

Thanks to Rakhi Sawant’s expert guidance, the girls of The Tribe learned valuable lessons on the art of reality stardom, bringing drama, theatrics, and flair to every moment, topped with oodles of glamour.

The Tribe is a nine-episode unscripted series is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers.

The series delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor, Hardik Zaveri.

It takes you behind the scenes into the glamorous and dramatic lives of these individuals as they leave behind their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

