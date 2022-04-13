हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant welcomes home red hot BMW X1 worth Rs 43 lakh, watch her cut a theme cake on swanky new car - Watch

Rakhi Sawant was presented a red hot BMW X1 by her close friends whom she thanked on social media. 

Rakhi Sawant welcomes home red hot BMW X1 worth Rs 43 lakh, watch her cut a theme cake on swanky new car - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The most-loved controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant is known to speak her heart out. She is by far one of the most pap-friendly stars who is clicked quite often in and around the city or her gym. Recently, she welcomed home a swanky new BMW X1 car, gifted by her close friends. 

Rakhi Sawant was presented a red hot BMW X1 by her close friends whom she thanked on social media. According to carwale.com, the X1 sDrive20d xLine is priced at Rs 43.45 lakh and it comes in three variants.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakhi wrote: My new car gifted by my sweet heart  @shellylather and raj bhaiya .. I will always have love and respect for you guys. @adil__khandurrani thanks

Commenting on her post, friends Kashmera Shah, Afsana Khan and others congratulated the former Bigg Boss star. Incidentally, a few months back, paps had spotted Rakhi at a luxury car showroom. However, back then Rakhi had said she couldn’t buy it as she can’t afford to buy a car worth Lakhs.

On the personal front, after Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi and her alleged husband Ritesh ended their marriage. She later confessed about being heartbroken but decided to move on. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rakhi sawantRakhi Sawant BMW carrakhi sawant trolledrakhi sawant video
Next
Story

Barricades set up outside Ranbir Kapoor's Juhu residence ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting