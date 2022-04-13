New Delhi: The most-loved controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant is known to speak her heart out. She is by far one of the most pap-friendly stars who is clicked quite often in and around the city or her gym. Recently, she welcomed home a swanky new BMW X1 car, gifted by her close friends.

Rakhi Sawant was presented a red hot BMW X1 by her close friends whom she thanked on social media. According to carwale.com, the X1 sDrive20d xLine is priced at Rs 43.45 lakh and it comes in three variants.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakhi wrote: My new car gifted by my sweet heart @shellylather and raj bhaiya .. I will always have love and respect for you guys. @adil__khandurrani thanks

Commenting on her post, friends Kashmera Shah, Afsana Khan and others congratulated the former Bigg Boss star. Incidentally, a few months back, paps had spotted Rakhi at a luxury car showroom. However, back then Rakhi had said she couldn’t buy it as she can’t afford to buy a car worth Lakhs.

On the personal front, after Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi and her alleged husband Ritesh ended their marriage. She later confessed about being heartbroken but decided to move on.