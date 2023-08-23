New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is currently ruling the headlines with her accusations and controversies with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. As Adil returned to Mumbai, he made many shocking statements about Rakhi and to counter him, she too organised a press conference making big revelations. Now, Rakhi's BFF Rajshree has filed a police complaint against her.

Rajshree has said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzi.

She even revealed that she has financed Rakhi Sawant many times and not the other way around. Driver, car, clothes, sandals, purse, all that she wears is all Rajshree's and Rakhi is unwell and all her accusations are fake.

On Wednesday (August 23), Rakhi said that she was shocked to know about the police complaint against her. Talking to the paps, she said, "She always stood besides me in my worst times. Even I stood by her during her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I'm shocked. I don't know what's going on in my life."

Earlier this week, Rakhi organised a press conference in Mumbai to reveal her side of the story amid her ugly fight with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Since the last few days, Rakhi and Adil have been levelling serious and shocking allegations against each other.

Adil too organised a press conference yesterday and unveiled the hidden truths and controversies of his marriage and divorce with Rakhi Sawant.

A few months ago, Rakhi had alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. A part of her statement to the media said, 'Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke na mujhe fridge me nahi jana hai.' She later accused him of assault, stealing money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges.

Adil was then brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year.