Raksha Bandhan 2020: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's fam-jam with Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and others

New Delhi: The occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday called for a special family get-together of the Kapoors. They gathered for a special lunch at Raj Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Chembur. Pictures from the special day were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram and it featured Saif Ali Khan, little Taimur, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Also, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's girlfriend, also joined the fam-jam along with Tara Sutaria, who is dating Aadar. Karisma was, however, missing from the party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, we also chanced upon pictures from Riddhima and Ranbir's Rakhi celebrations. Take a look, they are adorable!

Riddhima has been in Mumbai with her daughter Samara after her actor father Rishi Kapoor died in April. She is based out of Delhi.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!