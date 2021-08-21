Raksha Bandhan 2021: Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash and south star Seerat Kapoor express love for their brothers!

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. On the festive occasion, Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash and South Seerat Kapoor expressed their love and admiration for their brothers respectively.

Pranati Rai Prakash shares an inseparable bond with her brother and describing what qualities she wants to adapt from her brother the actress said, "My brother has great self-control and discipline which I would love to gain more of". The actress's opinion about her brother shows that she shares an amazing relationship with her brother. The actress's bond is such that we all can relate with Pranati Rai Prakash, as we also try to adapt some qualities from our siblings.

Recalling her fondest memories from childhood, she said, "We have always had a great time travelling. My favourite was in Ladakh, we were there for our summer break while my father was a poster there. It was the best time. We used to run around the Cantonment which was so beautiful with hills, man-made ponds, a river in the adjacent village, and a stream running around our bungalow. We’d play table tennis in the mess and hide and seek around the house, it was a lot of fun!"

South beauty Seerat Kapoor on the other hand said, "My brother Varun Kapoor is an extremely honest, loving and a reliable human being. I admire the stability he comes with as a person. He is an artist and has this incredible ability to see through reality. Learning to be my strongest self, is a constant around his presence."

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash's latest ALTBalaji web series 'Cartel' released on August 20, 2021.