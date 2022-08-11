Raksha Bandhan 2022 : Here’s how your favourite actors celebrated the festival!

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan brings a season of joy and happiness. Filled with sweets, love and laughter, here’s how your favourite Bollywood celebrities spent time with their siblings on this day.

Kartik Aaryan

In a string of photos shared on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan gave his fans a glimpse into his Rakhi celebration with sister Kritika. In the pictures, Kartik can be seen touching his sister’s feet for blessing. In fact, Kartik wrote that his sister protects him. “Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali,” he captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for all her brothers on Instagram. Taking a jibe at them, she said that none of them picked up her call except Jahaan Kapoor and Siddhant Bhambhani. She also shared her excitement about the bonding their kids will have in future. Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling jahaankapoor26 and bhambhani siddhant.” The actress even went nostalgic as she shared their childhood pictures.

Ananya Panday

‘Liger’ actress Ananya Panday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at her home with family. The actress shared pictures with cousin Ahaan Panday and her family. She even called Ahaan her first friend and shared a special note for him. “Happy Rakhi to the light of my life For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii,” she captioned the photo.

Varun Dhawan

While actor Varun Dhawan doesn’t have a real sister, the actor celebrated the festival with his cousins and even wished the same to his fans. “Happy Raksha Bandhan bhai log aur behen log kush raho,” he captioned the post.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is known to have a close bond with her siblings. She also shares a good relationship with cousin Priyanka Chopra. The actress tagged her brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra on Instagram and shared a picture with them. She even called them the best gifts her parents have given her. “The best gift my parents gave me .. My babies ..,” she captioned the post.

We wish everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.