New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is not only a festival but also a thread that brings siblings and family closer. Actor Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her works in Bollywood and south film industry is also a protective, loving and caring sister. The actress also shares her fond moments and memories with her elder brother, Varun Kapoor. The strong and deep bond that Seerat and her brother share is truly amazing!!!

The actress explained how her brother's guidance helped her learn and develop personally, which significantly altered her.

She said, "My brother Varun Kapoor is a graphic designer and a fine artist by profession. He has this incredible quality of seeing reality for what it is and his own individual identity honestly. He inspires me to believe in the endless possibilities of life and explore the magic of creativity."

On talking further about how she balances her professional duties while spending time with her brother, she said, "We respect our work schedules equally. Rather than worrying about taking time out, we spend the time we share together wholly present in the moment and mindfully".

When asked if either had ever helped keep secrets to have each other’s back she replied, "Funnily, I don’t remember us ever wording it out like that. We express everything, but over time we have grown to understand our silences even deeper. He’s extremely perceptive and sensitive to my mood and how I'm feeling. I have learned not to question it. I could put up the bravest front on a difficult day, but somehow, he just always knows!"

The actress also discussed the significance of Raksha Bandhan in her life, and her reaction was quite astounding. "We believe it’s a feeling. One that lives within us every other day,” she further added.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will debut in Bollywood with ‘Maarich’ opposite Tushar Kapoor and Nasiruddin Shah.