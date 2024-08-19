Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sunny Deol Shares Throwback Childhood Pic With Sister

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol on Monday shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, dropping a throwback childhood picture of himself along with his sister. Taking to Instagram, Sunny, who has 3.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a monochrome childhood picture. In the snap, we can see Sunny's sister tying a rakhi on his wrist.

The post is captioned as: "Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sisters", followed by several red heart emojis. The picture has left the fans in awe of the cuteness of Sunny, and they have showered love in the comment section. Sunny is the son of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Prakash was Dharmendra's first wife.

The couple have two sons-- actors Sunny and Bobby Deol; and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra later married actress Hema Malini, and they have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. On the work front, Sunny made his debut with the 1983 romantic film 'Betaab', which was produced by Dharmendra and directed by Rahul Rawail.

The film followed the story of two young lovers, played by Sunny and Amrita Singh, navigating obstacles to their love amidst family conflicts and class divide. He has then starred in movies like 'Sohni Mahiwal', 'Manzil Manzil', 'Sultanat', 'Dacait', 'Paap Ki Duniya', 'Ram-Avtar', 'ChaalBaaz', 'Ghayal', 'Narsimha', 'Vishwatma', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Ziddi'. Sunny essayed the role of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in the 1997 epic war film 'Border', written, produced and directed by JP Dutta.

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is based on the events of Battle of Longewala. It also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. He has been a part of the blockbuster 2001 romantic period action drama 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', directed by Anil Sharma, which was set during the Partition of India in 1947.

The film starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey and Vivek Shauq. Recently he was seen as Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2'. Sunny next has 'Lahore 1947', 'Jatt', 'Soorya', 'Safar', 'Border 2', and 'Ramayana'. --IANS sp/