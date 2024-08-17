Raksha Bandhan Special: TV Stars Brinda Dahal, Siddhi Sharma, and Neelu Vaghela Share Their Festive Plans

New Delhi: As Raksha Bandhan approaches, TV stars share their excitement and traditions for the festival. They discuss how they celebrate the special bond with their siblings, from tying rakhis to reminiscing about childhood memories, even with their busy schedules.

Brinda Dahal, who plays Vaishanvi in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya said, "Raksha Bandhan means a lot to me because I have a five-year-old brother. I love tying rakhi on his wrist, but this year I can't celebrate with him because he's in Nepal, and I'm in India shooting for Sun Neo's show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. I'm really missing him and our special rituals.

''However, on the sets of Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, Shaishav, who plays my brother, reminds me so much of him. People always compliment us, saying we look like real siblings. My actual brother always gets jealous when I talk to someone else, and seeing Shaishav brings back memories of him. This year, when we all celebrate Raksha Bandhan together, I’ll miss having my entire family around.”she further added

Siddhi Sharma, who plays Gulki in Sun Neo's Ishq Jabariya said, “This year, I'm planning to invite all my brothers over to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, just like we always do, followed by a lovely dinner together. One of my favorite memories of Raksha Bandhan is from my school days. I desperately wanted a doll set for my birthday, but my parents gave me something else instead.

Talking about the surprise gift Siddhi said, ''However, the next month, my brother surprised me with the exact doll set I wanted. It was the most beautiful gift I ever received. On set, Sofia Sheikh, who plays Nikku, my younger sister is very close to me. Though she is younger, she protects me like a brother and is incredibly mature and caring. She's always looking out for me, and I deeply appreciate her for that."

Neelu Vaghela, who plays Maa Hukum in Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor said, ''Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the deep trust and belief that your brother or sister will always protect you, no matter where you are. My brother lives in Dubai, so I have already sent him a Rakhi there this year.

Last year, however, he was in India, and we celebrated Raksha Bandhan together after nearly 20 years. For those who are far from their siblings, it can be an emotional and challenging experience. However, I am fortunate to be surrounded by a big family of wonderful supporters, friends, and protectors on the sets of Sun Neo's Saajha Sindoor,who truly feel like siblings." she added.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, Ishq Jabariya, and Saajha Sindoor air on Sun Neo.