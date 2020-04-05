Rakul Preet feeds 200 families living in Gurugram slum amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world to a standstill, actress Rakul Preet Singh is doing her bit to help people and families in need. With a complete lockdown in India till April 14, there has been a shortage or limited access to food and money for several people. Rakul is feeding over 200 families twice a day at a slum in Gurugram near her home and the food is being prepared in her society. In an interview to The Times Of India, the actress said that it’s a collective effort of her family and she is committed to helping them for the entire month and will chalk out a plan depending upon the situation.

“My dad figured this entire slum where people are completely right now out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place. If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people,” Rakul said.

She also urged people to come forward and help people in need during this crisis situation and added that she gets immense happiness on seeing a smile on their faces after getting food.

In a tweet, she also thanked her parents for their support. “I could not have done this without my parents' help. They are monitoring everything and it’s the least we can do.”

Inspired by Rakul’s initiative, one of her fans from south India is also helping people on streets with food. She shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “This makes me so proud. Thank you! God bless you and stay safe.”

This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 3,000-mark and the death toll reached 77 till 4 pm on Sunday.