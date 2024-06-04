Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh Casually Chills At Home, Drops Cutesy Pics In Flowy Co-ords

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. 

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh who is set to star in the most-awaited project 'Indian 2' kicked off her week by treating fans to an adorable set of pictures, featuring her seated on a sofa. The 'Thank God' actress on Monday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures in her comfy co-ord set.

Rakul looked adorable as she was spotted dressed in shades of green and pink. In the first two pictures, the actress can be seen striking cute poses for the camera as she flaunts her infectious smile.

In the third and last picture, Rakul is spotted in a candid frame, as she indulges in a reading session. Alomg with the pictures, Rakul wrote a caption that read, "Casually chilling."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Just recently, Rakul and her husband Jackky Bhagnani, jetted off to Fiji for a serene getaway.

Rakul took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with her fans. She also shared a video flaunting the breathtaking sea view from the yacht.

She captioned the post, "Chasing sunsets and dreams (with a heart emoji)." The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions.
Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.
Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. 

