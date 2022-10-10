Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday, fans trend 'ATHILOKA SUNDARI' on social media

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry today. The actress has been winning the hearts of the masses with her prettiness and charming screen presence ever since her debut.

The actress celebrates her birthday on the 10th of October. On the occasion of her birthday, her excited fans have started a social media trend of 'Athiloka Sundari', which translates to 'Otherworldly beauty' on social media.

While sharing their love and wishes for Rakul, the netizens started a trend as they wrote:

Wishing a very happy birthday to my one and only queen Rakul Preet Singh.



All the best for your next films.

Wishing a great year from a die hard ajay devgn fan.#HBDRakulPreetSingh ATHILOKA SUNDARI pic.twitter.com/AsT0HnUEBp October 9, 2022

The journey continues! And yours is truly special. Happy birthday to a wonderful ray of sunshine in our life.@Rakulpreet

ATHILOKA SUNDARI#HBDRakulPreetSingh — Forever Rakulian (@Rakulianxworld) October 9, 2022

Rakul is soo cute and beautiful. Happy birthday dear#HBDRakulPreetSingh



ATHILOKA SUNDARI pic.twitter.com/izCSZA4YEo — Ajay Devgn Fanclub (@ajay_rakulfc) October 9, 2022

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' has a string of films in the line up. It includes names such as ‘Doctor G’, in which she has acted alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Thank God’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, and ‘Chhatriwali' among others.