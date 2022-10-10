NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday, fans trend 'ATHILOKA SUNDARI' on social media

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' has a string of films in the line up. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday today
  • She was last seen in the movie 'Cuttputlli'
  • She will be next seen in the film 'Thank God'

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday, fans trend 'ATHILOKA SUNDARI' on social media

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry today. The actress has been winning the hearts of the masses with her prettiness and charming screen presence ever since her debut. 

The actress celebrates her birthday on the 10th of October. On the occasion of her birthday, her excited fans have started a social media trend of 'Athiloka Sundari', which translates to 'Otherworldly beauty' on social media. 

While sharing their love and wishes for Rakul, the netizens started a trend as they wrote:

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' has a string of films in the line up. It includes names such as ‘Doctor G’, in which she has acted alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Thank God’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, and ‘Chhatriwali' among others.

Live Tv

Rakul Preet Singhrakul preet singh picsRakul Preet Singh birthdayThank God

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk