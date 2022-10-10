Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday, fans trend 'ATHILOKA SUNDARI' on social media
- Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday today
- She was last seen in the movie 'Cuttputlli'
- She will be next seen in the film 'Thank God'
New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry today. The actress has been winning the hearts of the masses with her prettiness and charming screen presence ever since her debut.
The actress celebrates her birthday on the 10th of October. On the occasion of her birthday, her excited fans have started a social media trend of 'Athiloka Sundari', which translates to 'Otherworldly beauty' on social media.
While sharing their love and wishes for Rakul, the netizens started a trend as they wrote:
Wishing a very happy birthday to my one and only queen Rakul Preet Singh.
All the best for your next films.
Wishing a great year from a die hard ajay devgn fan.#HBDRakulPreetSingh ATHILOKA SUNDARI pic.twitter.com/AsT0HnUEBp— Adesh Jadhav (@MaraathiManus) October 9, 2022
Diamond Girl!!#HBDRakulPreetSingh ATHILOKA SUNDARI pic.twitter.com/q9ok6EeAl5 — Sirisha Rani(@Rani_Retouches) October 9, 2022
The journey continues! And yours is truly special. Happy birthday to a wonderful ray of sunshine in our life.@Rakulpreet
ATHILOKA SUNDARI#HBDRakulPreetSingh — Forever Rakulian (@Rakulianxworld) October 9, 2022
Rakul is soo cute and beautiful. Happy birthday dear#HBDRakulPreetSingh
ATHILOKA SUNDARI pic.twitter.com/izCSZA4YEo — Ajay Devgn Fanclub (@ajay_rakulfc) October 9, 2022
On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' has a string of films in the line up. It includes names such as ‘Doctor G’, in which she has acted alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Thank God’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, and ‘Chhatriwali' among others.
