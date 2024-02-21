trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723563
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh Drops Pictures From Dreamy Wedding With Her 'Forever' Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul stunned in a peach coloured lehenga with matching jewelry and Jackky looked dapper in a egg-white sherwani. The couple performed 'Anand Karaj' in the day and got married with Sindhi rituals in the evening. 

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh Drops Pictures From Dreamy Wedding With Her 'Forever' Jackky Bhagnani Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally tied in the holy matrimony. The couple got married in Goa in presence of their friends and family. Both looked stunning in pastel ethnic outfits. Rakul stunned in a peach coloured lehenga with matching jewelry and Jackky looked dapper in an egg-white sherwani. The couple performed 'Anand Karaj' in the day and got married with Sindhi rituals in the evening. 

Sharing the happy pictures on Instagram, Rakul wrote in the caption, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni" Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Goa on March 19 with a haldi ceremony. Later, the couple also hosted their mehendi and sangeet functions where many Bollywood celebrities were spotted. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and others are attending the couple's wedding in Goa. 

The couple had originally planned a destination wedding overseas but post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India, the couple changed the location.

On the work front, Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest