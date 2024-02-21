Rakul Preet Singh Drops Pictures From Dreamy Wedding With Her 'Forever' Jackky Bhagnani

New Delhi: Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally tied in the holy matrimony. The couple got married in Goa in presence of their friends and family. Both looked stunning in pastel ethnic outfits. Rakul stunned in a peach coloured lehenga with matching jewelry and Jackky looked dapper in an egg-white sherwani. The couple performed 'Anand Karaj' in the day and got married with Sindhi rituals in the evening.

Sharing the happy pictures on Instagram, Rakul wrote in the caption, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni" Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Goa on March 19 with a haldi ceremony. Later, the couple also hosted their mehendi and sangeet functions where many Bollywood celebrities were spotted. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and others are attending the couple's wedding in Goa.

The couple had originally planned a destination wedding overseas but post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India, the couple changed the location.

On the work front, Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.