Rakul Preet Singh Highlights Growing Acceptance Of South Cinema: 'I Think They Always Had Acceptance'

New Delhi: In a recent award show, actress Rakul Preet Singh praised the enduring popularity and acceptance of South Indian cinema, particularly in light of its expanding reach across India. Known for her captivating performances in both Hindi and South Indian films, Rakul has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Speaking, she reflected on the evolution of South cinema, stating, “Well, I think they (South Cinema) always had the acceptance and they always had the popularity, it's just that it's become seamless now across the borders. I think South cinema was always huge. A lot of people watched those films on Set Max and Sony Max, right.” She noted that the historical popularity of South films was evident, with audiences engaging with them through channels like Set Max and Sony Max.

Watch The Video Here:

VIDEO | “Well, I think they (South Cinema) always had the acceptance and they always had the popularity, it's just that it's become seamless now across the borders. I think South cinema was always huge. A lot of people watched those films on Set Max and Sony Max, right. So, there… pic.twitter.com/J2Cg6RcE33 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2024

Rakul emphasized the role of digital platforms in bridging language barriers, explaining, “There was always reach but I think what's happened with the onset of OTT and the digital revolution... It's become one platform where you celebrate Indian cinema across the language barriers. So, no language barriers and I think it's amazing because for me that's really a matter of great pride,”.”

As South Indian cinema continues to gain prominence, Rakul is also gearing up for her return to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel, 'De De Pyaar De 2', alongside Ajay Devgn.