Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh invents a new dish but her brother says no to it - Watch hilarious video!

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tried her hands at cooking on Wednesday (June 9) and ended up inventing a ‘new dish’ altogether. However, her younger brother Aman doesn’t seem to trust his big sister’s culinary skills and said no to the dish.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh tried her hands at cooking on Wednesday (June 9) and ended up inventing a ‘new dish’ altogether. However, her younger brother Aman doesn’t seem to trust his big sister’s culinary skills and said no to the dish.

In a hilarious video uploaded by Aman we see him asking Rakul, “Didi, ye kya banaya hai aapne?" while she is scraping off food from a burnt pan into a bowl.

The actress smiling responds, “Pancake scramble, is a new dish. See, it's a dessert. Just like cake pudding and bread pudding, it's like that. I am going to freeze it.”

To which Aman reminds Rakul of her original plan, “But you were gonna make pancakes.”

This makes Rakul admit of her goof up, “Yeah but I didn't want to put too much oil so,” the actress chuckles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman (@aman01offl)

Sharing the video, on his Instagram Aman wrote, "Thank god I said no to pancakes when Rakul asked me this morning." 

Rakul also took to her Instagram stories to share the video. "It still tasted good," wrote the actress.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Netflix’s family comedy ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

She will next be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Mayday.

