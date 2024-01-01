Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Tie The Knot In February This Year, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been making headlines for quite some time with their dazzling appearances and PDA of their relationship. According to viral social media posts, the lovebirds are set to take their relationship to the next level. Rakul and Jackky are all ready to tie the knot in February.

According to Hindustan Times, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate."

"They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," the source added.

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2.