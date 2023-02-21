Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Walk the Ramp Together for First Time- Watch

New Delhi: Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh make for one of Bollywood's most talked about couples, but both were yet to be seen together for professional purposes as the fans craved. But a cause they both feel strongly for, united them professionally as well in the most stylish and glamorous way, recently.

At a fundraising fashion show held in Hyderabad for the cause of education by an NGO that looks to improve the quality of education in government schools, the super stylish young producer- actor Jackky Bhagnani walked the ramp alongside one of the prettiest leading ladies of Indian cinema, Rakul Preet Singh, as the two drew the show to a close as showstoppers.

Walking for a leading designer, this was the first time that both of them were seen together professionally and it was all things stunning, stylish and adorable as various photos of them holding hand in hand and smiling at each other surfaced among others from the show.

Making for one of India's most stylish and handsome producers, Jackky Bhagnani looked extremely suave in a silverish and mint green coloured shimmer kurta with a plain colour-coordinated pyjama and a neatly folded dupatta paired with black shoes and a well-groomed look. Whereas Rakul looked as dreamy as ever in a peachy pink lehenga with a cross-designed blouse, her wavy hair falling over her shoulders and a diamond choker necklace.

Rakul is still winning love for her latest solely led film, ‘Chhatriwali’ whereas Jackky Bhagnani is all set to bring 2 of the year's biggest films via Pooja Entertainment with ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and ‘Ganapath’.