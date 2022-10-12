Rakul Preet Singh juggles shoots and promotions for 3 films, deets inside

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the top stars in the Indian film industry today. The actress has already had several successful releases this year, making it a highly productive and rewarding year for her.

The actress is currently juggling multiple projects together and is also awaiting the release of two films in October itself; Doctor G and Thank God.

A source close to the actor informed about her upcoming schedule, “Rakul is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of an unannounced project, and since she had to be there for a long shoot, she is using whatever time she can take out from the hectic schedule to simultaneously promote her next releases, Doctor G and Thank God, online itself, juggling between these 3 films together."

The source added, "Rakul is very enthusiastic when it comes to work, so she never minds a hectic schedule. She is set to get right into Thank God promotions physically, from the 13th itself, the very day she lands back in Mumbai from Scotland."

Talking about her multiple releases in 2022, in a recent interview with a leading daily, she said, “I am feeling great but this wasn't planned at all. It so happened that all the films came out this year in a row. I am happy with the fact that they are all very different from one another. I am hoping that people will love the other two films coming out this month”.

Her upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G has already created a huge hype and it remains to be seen whether that will convert into big numbers at the box office.