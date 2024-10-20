Rakul Preet Singh Marks Her First Karva Chauth Post-Wedding While On Bed Rest

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, known for her stunning presence and dedication to her craft, celebrated her first Karva Chauth after tying the knot, despite being on bed rest. The actress, who recently married actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, didn’t let her injury dampen the festive spirit and shared special moments from the celebration with her fans.

As the vibrant festival of Karva Chauth unfolds, Bollywood celebrities are eagerly taking part in the rituals. This festival is cherished by married women who fast for their husbands' long and prosperous lives.

Rakul gave her followers a sneak peek into her Karva Chauth festivities through social media, making the occasion even more special. Adding to the celebrations, today also marks the birthday of Rakul's mother-in-law, making the day filled with extra joy and excitement for the couple.

Aside from personal milestones, Rakul has a busy professional schedule ahead. After the success of 'De De Pyaar De,' she is all set to return with 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and the much-anticipated drama 'Ameeri,' which will showcase her incredible range as an actress.