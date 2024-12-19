New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who debuted in 2019, has built an impressive career with over a decade in the industry and more than 30 films, many of which are superhits.

Her lasting impact reflects her passion for cinema, a fact she revealed while gracing the cover of a leading magazine.

As the cover star of The Peacock Magazine's Nov-Dec 2024 issue, the actress candidly shares her childhood stories, acting journey, and more.

In a recent interview with Peacock Magazine, Rakul shared her thoughts about how Bollywood is grown in her. She said, "I grew up watching full-length Bollywood movies. I was a filmi kid-I would watch Shah Rukh (Khan) sir's films like Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I was a sucker for Bollywood romance. I watched all the movies; I was a movie buff. And I loved buying music cassettes. I was one of those kids who grew up on Bollywood,".

The actress also shared her most favourite shoot location , She said, ''I think my all time favourite is London because I just love the vibe that it has. You can work in London, you can chill in London, it has some great food, great weather, great shopping and the people are vibrant. London definitely is one of my most favourite places''.

Building on this, the actress also shared her journey from Miss India to acting, Rakul said, ''I think I was very filmi from a young age, but I didn’t realise that acting was a viable career option. It was only in high school that my mother actually suggested that I try for Miss India because I was so smitten by the Miss India pageant. I watched it religiously and followed it thoroughly. She supported me, and I thought, why not give it a try? And here we are!''

Moreover, On professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2. the actress also has an untitled comedy film with Neena Gupta and yet another untitled with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her interesting line up of films ahead.