हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her 'sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh has now penned a loving post for her beau Jackky Bhagnani on the occasion of his birthday. She also went on calling him the sunshine of her life. 

Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her &#039;sunshine&#039; Jackky Bhagnani
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: This year's Christmas marked a double celebration for actor Rakul Preet Singh who is also commemorating her beau-producer Jackky Bhagnani's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet shared a candid picture of Jackky that seems to have been captured during their lunch date.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Sharing the picture, the 31-year-old actor wrote, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity including Sophie Chaudhary, Manish Malhotra, and many more flooded the post with likes and comments for the birthday boy.

For the uninformed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani confirmed their relationship on Rakul's 31st birthday on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The couple has worked together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called 'Production 41'. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakul Preet SinghJackky BhagnaniBoyfriendbirthday postsunshinelovey dovey post
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor, Alia-Ranbir celebrate Xmas with 'Brahmastra' director

Must Watch

PT5M

Badhir News: UP's youth will get free smart phones and tablets