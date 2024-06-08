Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756070
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh Portrays A Strong And Confident Women In The Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2'

'Indian 2', a sequel to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar.

|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh Portrays A Strong And Confident Women In The Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Indian 2' (Image : Instagram )

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film 'Indian 2', has opened up about her role in the film.

The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film. Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character. Sharing insights into her character in ‘Indian 2', Rakul said: "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character.

I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life." “It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me,” she added.

'Indian 2', a sequel to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie sees Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Apart from 'Indian 2', Rakul has a busy schedule ahead.

The actress is currently filming for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and will soon be seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has ‘Ameeri’ in the pipeline, starring Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus leaving Bengal after elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath