Rakul Preet Singh Resonates With THIS Character From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

New Delhi: Known for her charming and glamorous presence, actress Rakul Preet Singh is indeed one of the prettiest actress in Bollywood who has left the audience stunned with her charm on the screen. The actress recently gave a magical performance at the 'Entertainer No. 1' show in Doha. While the masses shower immense love on the actress for her magnificent presence, she finds herself being influenced by the personality of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

While recently went on to grace her presence at a fashion week where she was seen talking about her love for the character of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and its influence on her. Rakul Said, “After watching that film people took to Tina’s character, but I took to Anjali."

She continues, “I was more of a tomboy in my growing-up years. I was eight years old when the film was released and I couldn’t stop watching it over and over again. I loved the way she dressed up. I loved her short hair, her hair bands, and of course, her clothes. I felt that these are such loose, comfortable clothes. I had a video cassette of the film and I would rewind and play the parts that Anjali."

“Just like that character got a makeover, look at me, I was a tomboy, and now an actress in a glamorous avatar all of a sudden." she added further.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Indian 2,' in which she will be sharing the screen with legendary actor Kamal Haasan and the talented Sidharth Malhotra. Ahead of this, she will be next seen in 'Ayaalan' and in a lineup of other unannounced projects.