Rakul Preet Singh Shares Glimpse Amidst Preps For IIFA Performance At Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is all set for her dazzling performance at IIFA Awards 2023 which will be held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (May 27). As the pretty actress enjoys a huge fan following across the nation, her fans are eyeing this grand award night to watch the actress perform. Rakul is also not leaving any chance to set her feet into rehearsals and though its just a glimpse of her prep, she looks so good in her purple latex co-ord fit.

Taking to her social media, Rakul reshared a glimpse of her rehearsals for her big stage performance, an ode to the black and white cinema. Her candid stills are proof of how into the rehearsals she is and we cannot wait to see this Mashooka set the stage ablaze. As she reshared the glimpse, the caption on the picture reads -

"Rakul Preet Singh preps for the big night of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023!"

A source close to the actress revealed, “Rakul had been locked for her IIFA performance long back, like a few months ago only. She has been rehearsing her performance for quite sometime, plus she likes to be extremely thorough, so it is definitely going to be an exciting for everyone to look forward to."

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.