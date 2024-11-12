Rakul Preet Singh Shares Heartwarming Fan Moment As She Recovers From Injury

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, known for her graceful presence and vast filmography across multiple languages, is back in action after a recent muscle injury that required bed rest. Fans, who had been eagerly awaiting her recovery, were overjoyed to see her at a recent success party for Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The actress, looking radiant as ever, took a moment to share a selfie with a fan, showcasing her warm and gracious nature.

Her return after the injury was a relief to many, as fans had been sending their best wishes for her speedy recovery. Rakul’s appearance at the event not only highlighted her strength and resilience but also reminded everyone of her unwavering dedication to her craft.

Watch The Video Here:

On the work front, Rakul is set to star in De De Pyaar De 2, the much-anticipated sequel to De De Pyaar De, alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She will also appear in the upcoming projects Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Ameeri, promising more exciting performances for her fans to look forward to.