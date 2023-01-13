Rakul Preet Singh showers love on beau Jackky Bhagnani's latest magazine cover, check it out

New Delhi: Industry's youngest producer Jackky Bhagnani recently graced the cover of a leading magazine, which has created waves across the tinsel town. Showering love on the cover, actress Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media and wrote and sweet message for Jackky Bhagnani.

Sharing the cover, Rakul wrote, "Wohooo my dark horse!!!! Here is to creating history in Indian cinema sky is the limit"

Looking dapper and suave like never before, the leading magazine described Jackky Bhagnani as "The Dark Horse of the Emerging New order in the Industry". The young producer is working on some big-scale content pieces for the masses to enjoy - from 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' to 'Ganapath' and many others.

Rakul on the other hand, who has had a blockbuster 2022, with 5 releases is gearing up for the release of 'Chhatriwali'.