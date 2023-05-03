topStoriesenglish2602060
Rakul Preet Singh Slays The 'Desi' Look With Utmost Ease In Pink Saree: Pics

Rakul Preet dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked resplendent in a red-pink saree. 

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:19 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Actor Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a red-fuchsia pink saree. On Tuesday, the `Chhatriwali` actor shared a series of stunning pictures on social media. Rakul Preet dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked resplendent in a red-pink saree. 

The first picture gave a close-up look at the actor`s on-fleek make-up. The photo gave a full glimpse of the actor`s look. She wore a red sequined blouse wrapped up with a fuchsia pink saree. The saree not only has red and fuchsia pink but an orange hue too. She accessorized her attire with golden earrings, beaded golden potli and jootis, which unleashed her desi avatar. Rakul Preet kept her hair tied in a ponytail, which accentuated her look further.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When comfort meets desi."

`Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in `Chhatriwali`.Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar`, `Chhatriwali` aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. 

In a slice-of-life film set in Haryana, in `Chhatriwali` Rakul is initially seen as shy and embarrassed about her job. She soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles and is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 20.

