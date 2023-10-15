Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Red Lehenga, Tara Sutaria Turns Heads In White At Lakme Fashion Week - Watch

New Delhi: The Lakme Fashion Week 2023, one of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry, has been a spectacle of creativity and glamour. On Day 4 of the event, designers showcased their A-game with celebs like Rakul Preet, Tara Sutaria and others walking the ramp in their utmost stylish looks.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh stole the show with her bridal outfit which was a reflection of grace and elegance. Rakul looked incredible as she turned the showstopper for Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

No doubt her lehenga seemed perfect for the festive season with its red colour and heavy embroidery. The detailed motifs on the lehenga were incredible and golden thread embroidery gave elegance to the entire attire. Rakul certainly carried it with such a sheen. The collection 'Retro Love' was a perfect amalgamation of tradition and contemporary style statement.

On the other hand, 'Student of the Year 2' fame Tara Sutaria turned the showstopper for Mahima Mahajan at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 and looked phenomenal as she walked the ramp.

Her inner charm and gorgeous outfit caught the attention of everyone. The colourful floral prints on the white lehenga added a glam quotient to her entire look.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. Tara on the other hand, Tara was last seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mohit Suri's psychological suspense action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham and Disha Patani.