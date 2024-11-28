Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Nepotism: 'Ultimately You Will Last Only If You Deliver'

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, despite recently recovering from a back muscle injury that required bed rest, made a strong comeback and attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where she shared her reflections during a masterclass session. When asked about nepotism, Rakul offered a pragmatic viewpoint that resonated with many.

"We make too much of it," she began, addressing the prevailing discourse around the topic. "Today if you have worked for so many years and tomorrow for my kids, will I not give them that access." she posed, likening the situation to a parent in any profession passing on their knowledge and connections to the next generation.

She continued, emphasizing that nepotism isn’t necessarily about guaranteed success. "It’s like saying, that my dad is a top surgeon.. but he is like, mai tumko bikul nahi batauga ki tumhe mbbs me kese padhai karna hai (I won’t tell you at all how to study in MMBS). I mean No. That goes on In the country.. one generation works and the other generation definately benefits from it, but will they last well.. they will last only if they work hard enough."

Her perspective reflects her belief in meritocracy and the importance of consistent effort in the industry. “Ultimately, you will last only if you deliver,” she concluded, underlining her faith in the power of hard work and talent to overcome any barriers.

Rakul’s balanced and grounded approach to the topic left a lasting impression on her audience, reinforcing that while nepotism may open doors, true success in the entertainment industry is determined by one’s abilities and commitment to their craft.

On the work front, Rakul continues to shine in a variety of exciting roles. She will soon be seen in the sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyar De, titled De De Pyar De 2, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Additionally, she has projects like Mere Husband Ki Biwi and the gripping drama Ameeri lined up, promising to showcase her versatility in diverse genres.

Rakul Preet Singh’s continued success is a testament to her belief that in the end, talent and perseverance are what truly matter in the entertainment world.