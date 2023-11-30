Rakul Preet Singh Teases Fans By Dropping Glimpse From Set Ft Neena Gupta

New Delhi: In the realm of the Indian entertainment industry, several prominent names hold a distinctive place in the audience's hearts. Rakul Preet Singh is one such name in the world of entertainment that needs no introduction. Having worked across all the prominent industries, the leading lady has established herself as one of the most successful Pan-Indian actresses in the nation. Continuing her cinematic journey in the world of entertainment, Rakul Preet Singh has begun shooting for her next untitled film with her co-actress Neena Gupta.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the untitled film, Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie picture with her co-star Neena Gupta and shared the cute picture, the leading actress captioned, "#shootdiaries"

The picture shared by Rakul Preet Singh builds curiosity among the fans and the audiences, as they are eager to know what special the leading actress has in store to offer them and also excited to catch the actress Rakul Preet Singh bringing another interesting character to life with her powerful performance on-screen along with the pairing of Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, continuing her cinematic journey, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in two of the biggest pan-India films, Ayalaan and Indian 2, respectively.