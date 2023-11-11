Rakul Preet Singh Wraps Up Shooting For Comedy-Thriller With Neena Gupta, Drops Post

NEW DELHI: Pan-India Actress Rakul Preet Singh has successfully wrapped filming the schedule for an eagerly awaited film, where she shares the screen with the veteran actress Neena Gupta. The talented actress, who has been basking in a series of back-to-back releases, marked this accomplishment with enthusiasm.

Rakul took to social media and dropped a post, writing, "Schedule wrap! Longggg work hours but great fun. @neena_gupta milte hain jaldi." As per reports, Rakul and Neena Gupta have teamed for an untitled project, which is said to be a comedy-thriller.

Rakul Preet's remarkable performances in recent projects have resonated strongly with audiences, earning her widespread acclaim. As she wraps up yet another project, anticipation grows among fans to witness the magic she and Neena Gupta are set to create on screen. Rakul Preet Singh’s stellar year continues to solidify her position as a leading actress in the industry.

As the actress delves into this new venture, the industry remains on tenterhooks, eager to see hat's next for Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has enjoyed a fruitful year with several back-to-back releases with 'Chhatriwali' amongst many others and is now looking forward to new projects.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Indian 2,' in which she will be sharing the screen with legendary actor Kamal Haasan and the talented Sidharth Malhotra. Ahead of this, she will be next seen in 'Ayaalan' and in a lineup of other unannounced projects.

On the personal front, the actress has been in a relationship with actor and filmmaker Jaccky Bhagnani for several years. Rakul and Jackky make for one of Bollywood's most talked about couples of the tinsel villa.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is all set to bring two of the year's biggest films via Pooja Entertainment with 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F.