AMAN PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Case

Aman Preet Singh, brother of Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, has been arrested for alleged involvement in cocaine consumption.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Case

New Delhi: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau, in collaboration with Cyberabad’s Police Special Operations Team (SOT) and Rajendra Nagar Police, have apprehended five individuals, including Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Popular Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, for their involvement for alleged consumption of cocaine.

According to the Times Of India report The TG-Anti Narcotics Bureau (TG-ANB), in coordination with Cyberabad police have held 5 drug peddlers including two of African nationality in possession of 199 grams of cocaine. The operation also identified 13 individuals who were customers of the drug peddlers, six of whom have been traced by the officials. 

The 13 identified consumers are Aman, Kishan Rathi, Aniketh, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil, Madhu, Raghu, Krishnam Raju and Venkat. They were accused but not arrested, states TOI report.

"It is an ardent request from Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach police," the Telangana police said in a statement as quoted by NDTV. 

The arrested drug peddlers included two Nigerian nationals identified as Onuoha Blessing alias Joana Gomes and Azeez Noheem Adeshola, along with three Indian nationals: Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohammed Mahaboob Shareef. These arrests were made in connection with the trafficking of 199 grams of cocaine in the city.

