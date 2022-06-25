New Delhi: The social media is currently obsessing over the extremely popular and viral song Pasoori by Coke Studio’s Pasoori by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The track is addictive and on everybody's list right now. It has been reprised by many fans online and people have even danced to the track in their own styles, sharing online. Joining the bandwagon is none other than actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul recently took to Instagram and dropped a video of her dancing to Pasoori and boy we must say she looks sensational. The stunner is wearing a black bustier choli and lehenga pattern flowy skirt with a huge slit on the side. Rakul dances like a swan and her expressions are on point. Many commented on her post including boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, who wrote: can you teach me also

The video has garnered over 950,404 likes so far.

Pasoori was released on February 6, 2022, as the sixth song of season 14 (episode two) of Coke Studio Pakistan. The track has become extremely popular on social media and notjust in Pakistan but also in India - several Reels and short videos have been shared by netizens on various social media platforms.