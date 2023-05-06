Rakul Preet's Latest Bikini Treat To Fans, Takes A Dip In Frozen Pond, Watch Video

New Delhi: Actor Rakul Preet has stunned everyone by taking a dip in the ice-cold water. The actor, who loves to travel and has always expressed her love for travelling, has dropped a video where she is seen chilling at a beach and submerging herself in an icy-cold frozen pond at a temperature of around -15 degree celcius. The actor is seen dressed up in a printed blue bikini set and flaunting her toned body.

She is seen coming out of a wooden sauna as she dons a sexy light blue floral bikini. Rakul looks alluring as she steps out in sweat after her sauna bath. She then immediately takes a dip inside the natural swimming pool while she is surrounded by ice and snow. Rakul was also spotted wearing a shoulder patch that drew attention from her fans. A few days back, the actor was papped at a Mumbai restaurant along with her friend Pragya Jaiswal when netizens noticed her with a shoulder patch first.

While it remains unknown where the actor has headed to, the video gives a clue that the Chhatriwali actor is having a gala time with her gal pals. Rakul captioned her post as "Cryo in -15 anyone?."

Take a look at her latest video where she is seen enjoying a swimming session in freezing water amid snowfall and chilling weather below.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in back-to-back releases. Her Telugu film 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' is still taking over the audience's hearts and creating records justifies that she has catapulted a special place in the audience's hearts across different entertainment industries.

Apart from this, Rakul's recently released film 'Chhatriwali' has also created examples of its success. The actor was seen shouldering a strong subject playing a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya in the film, her performances earned her great audience critic reviews.